Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on F shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

