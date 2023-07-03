Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Position Lifted by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 466,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,118 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $15,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,573,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV opened at $32.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.