Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,230,979,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,811,000 after purchasing an additional 185,016 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,870,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,634,000 after purchasing an additional 212,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $642,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle stock opened at $113.94 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.62 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

