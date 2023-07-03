McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $25.06 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,839 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 6.4% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $25,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $48.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

