McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $585,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Up 0.6 %

MET opened at $56.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.