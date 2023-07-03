McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $308,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Insider Activity

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:USB opened at $33.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

