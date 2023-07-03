WBH Advisory Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,000. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $67.09 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $69.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

