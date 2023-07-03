WBH Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

