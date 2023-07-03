Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Decreased by Melfa Wealth Management LLC

Melfa Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 7.9% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,034,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,788,000 after buying an additional 981,353 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 69,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 8,298,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,453,000 after purchasing an additional 179,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $271,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC opened at $27.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $27.23.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

