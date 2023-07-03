Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average is $69.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

