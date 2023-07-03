Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $237.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $238.28. The firm has a market cap of $444.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

