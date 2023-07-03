Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 1.3 %

V stock opened at $237.48 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $238.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.31 and a 200-day moving average of $223.95. The company has a market capitalization of $444.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

