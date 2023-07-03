Coston McIsaac & Partners Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

PFE opened at $36.68 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

