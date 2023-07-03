Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 201.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

