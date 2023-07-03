General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $109.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $110.26.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.19.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

