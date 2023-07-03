Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 58,967 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,967 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for 2.1% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Phillips 66 worth $56,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $95.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.