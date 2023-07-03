Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $504,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $144.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.45. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

