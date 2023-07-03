UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Tops $3.42 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00012010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.42 billion and $1.08 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.51 or 0.00357870 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,928,142 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 929,928,935.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.78125474 USD and is down -8.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,834,701.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.