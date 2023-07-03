Ergo (ERG) Price Down 5% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00003946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $85.79 million and approximately $241,703.35 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,600.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.51 or 0.00357870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.86 or 0.00947235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.00552820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00065088 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00153777 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,048,871 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

