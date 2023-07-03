Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 125,741 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $151.98 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2167 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

