General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE GIS opened at $76.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $72.16 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

