Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

