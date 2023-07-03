High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Bank of America stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $228.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

