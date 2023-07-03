Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,500 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.8% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

