Aua Capital Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Aua Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock opened at $115.26 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $121.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average is $117.15.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

