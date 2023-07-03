Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 610 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,157 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 3.0% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

SBUX opened at $99.06 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $75.73 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average of $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

