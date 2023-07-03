Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Cut by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,617 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.63 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.