Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Invests $994,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMAR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $33.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $465.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.