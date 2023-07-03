Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $286.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.48 and a 200 day moving average of $200.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $289.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

