BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.0% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 219.7% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 56,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.17.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $691.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $668.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

