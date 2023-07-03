Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after buying an additional 809,708 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in ASML by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 497,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,670,000 after acquiring an additional 184,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $724.75 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $747.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $689.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $652.36. The company has a market cap of $285.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

