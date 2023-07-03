Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.1% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,697,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 42,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 45,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

LOW opened at $225.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.35 and a 200-day moving average of $205.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.48 and a 12-month high of $226.49.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Barclays lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

