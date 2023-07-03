Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 505.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $867.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $357.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $741.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $649.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.