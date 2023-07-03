Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,330,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,873,000 after buying an additional 85,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,867,000 after buying an additional 65,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $347.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $351.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.95.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.