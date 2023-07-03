Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 1,882 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $211.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.05 and a 200-day moving average of $181.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,105,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,105,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 771,961 shares of company stock valued at $161,808,116 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

