Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 754.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

State Street Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $73.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

