Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of A opened at $120.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.95.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.06.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

