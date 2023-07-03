Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $263.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $246.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.73. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of -134.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

