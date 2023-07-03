Oak Harvest Investment Services Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $488.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $411.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

