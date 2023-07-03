Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 2,210 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,140 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,093 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,492,497 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $426,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.6 %

EA stock opened at $129.70 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.71 and a 200 day moving average of $122.06.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,667. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

