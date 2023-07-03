Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $31.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services owned 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $31,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $59.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1523 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

