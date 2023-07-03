Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,395 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in NIKE were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 21.9% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 688.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Stock Down 2.6 %

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Redburn Partners began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

NKE stock opened at $110.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average of $119.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

