DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Lynch Asset Management Inc.

Lynch Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after buying an additional 2,242,846 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth $161,080,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $128.51 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.93 and a 12-month high of $134.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.59, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares in the company, valued at $32,451,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares in the company, valued at $32,451,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,513 shares of company stock worth $5,912,337 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.