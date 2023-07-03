Lynch Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 1.8% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $146.87 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Wedbush increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,479 shares of company stock worth $13,775,178 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

