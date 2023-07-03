DnB Asset Management AS Buys 2,064 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,495 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 36.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,557 shares of company stock worth $41,318,655. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $247.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $250.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.53 and a 200-day moving average of $212.06.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

