Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,149 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,514,000 after purchasing an additional 508,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $100.09 on Monday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.51.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

