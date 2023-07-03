The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $89.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.78. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

