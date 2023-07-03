The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $89.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.78. The company has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.