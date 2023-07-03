The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Cut by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $89.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.