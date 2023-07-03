Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $334,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Prologis Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PLD opened at $122.63 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.09.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.